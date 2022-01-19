Ford, Splash Beverage, semiconductor stocks, U.S. Bancorp

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Nasdaq (.IXIC) index tumbled on Wednesday, on track to confirm a correction as it briefly shed more than 10% from its record closing high on Nov. 19.

At 11:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.24% at 35,282.14. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.03% at 4,575.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.41% at 14,447.034.

** Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O): up 0.8%

BUZZ-Autodesk firms on buying cloud-based platform behind 'The Matrix Resurrections'

** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): down 7.9%

** Phunware Inc (PHUN.O): down 10.6%

** Remark Holdings Inc (MARK.O): down 5.2%

** Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE.O): down 0.4%

BUZZ-Trump-linked stocks drop, retail interest persists

** US Bancorp : down 6.6%

BUZZ-US Bancorp eyes worst day since June 2020 on Q4 miss

** Prologis Inc (PLD.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Prologis rises on upbeat Q4 profit, FY outlook

** UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N): up 0.6%

BUZZ-UnitedHealth rises after Q4 profit beat, maintains 2022 forecast

** Intel Corp : down 1.5%

** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): down 1.5%

** Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O): down 2.1%

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): down 1.1%

** Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O): down 1.6%

** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): down 1.9%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Semiconductor revenue up 25% in 2021, exceeds $500 billion

** Zogenix Inc (ZGNX.O): up 67.4%

** Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Zogenix soars on UCB's $1.46 billion acquisition

** Splash Beverage : up 31.1%

BUZZ-Splash Beverage soars on nod to sell Pulpoloco brand in Ralph's Grocery stores

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): down 1.5%

BUZZ-Cisco drops as Goldman Sachs moves to sidelines

** Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC.N): flat

BUZZ-Berenberg says market overlooking Teladoc, rates it 'buy'

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N): down 4.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Bank of New York Mellon's Q4 indicates better days ahead

** Fastenal Co (FAST.O): down 0.2%

BUZZ-Fastenal rises on upbeat Q4 results

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.4%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley jumps after Q4 profit tops estimates

** Genius Sports Ltd (GENI.N): up 5.6%

BUZZ-CS starts coverage on Genius Sports with 'outperform'

** Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (YMTX.O): down 20.3%

BUZZ-Yumanity drops on partial clinical hold on U.S. trials of Parkinson's drug

** Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA.O): up 18.5%

BUZZ-Gamida jumps on plans to submit marketing application for blood cancer therapy

** Grab Holdings Ltd : up 3.2%

BUZZ-Grab to snap losing streak as brokerage initiates with "buy" - thefly.com

** Signature Bank (SBNY.O): up 0.2%

BUZZ-Signature Bank up after pricing stock deal

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 0.1%

BUZZ-RBC upgrades Exxon Mobil on sector tailwinds

** Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Bakkt Holdings up after Nexo picks co as cryptocurrency custodian

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Bank of America gains on Q4 profit beat

** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 0.9%

BUZZ-Citi cuts PT on exchange platform Coinbase on volatile crypto prices

** Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Procter & Gamble gains on Q2 sales beat, FY forecast raise

** Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX.O): down 14.5%

BUZZ-Orion Energy Systems slips as supply chain disruptions cloud revenue outlook

** Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR.O): up 0.8%

BUZZ-KBW turns bullish on Interactive Brokers

** Microsoft Inc (MSFT.O): up 1.4%

** Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O): down 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Metaverse, mobile gaming to get a boost with Microsoft-Activision deal

** Freyr Battery SA : up 8.3%

BUZZ-Freyr Battery climbs after striking supply deal with Honeywell

** Ford Motor Co (F.N): down 5.5%

BUZZ-Ford Q4 results to include $8.2 bln gain from Rivian investment

BUZZ-Ford, Rivian reverse premarket gains

** Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N): up 5.2%

BUZZ-JPM cuts crypto bank Silvergate Capital's PT on Q4 profit miss

** McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.N): down 0.7%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse downgrades spice maker McCormick on valuation

** D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N): down 2.4%

** Lennar Corp (LEN.N): down 2.5%

** Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N): down 3.4%

BUZZ-Lennar, D.R. Horton fall after U.S. home builder sentiment slips

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.7%

BUZZ-Tesla's market share limited only by production capacity - Piper Sandler

** SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI.O): up 12.6%

BUZZ-SoFi surges as Wedbush starts with "outperform" after nod to become national bank

** Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS.N): down 6.0%

BUZZ-ADS tumbles on report BJ's Wholesale Club to move credit card accounts

** Wendy's Co (WEN.O): up 0.5%

BUZZ-Wendy's Co rises on potential debt raise

