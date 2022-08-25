Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds rises in July as market shrinks

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds rose to 17.9% in July from to 17.6% in June, its lowest since late 2012, as the overall market size shrank by 2.5% over one month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Foreign investors are unable to withdraw funds from Russia as Russian authorities put restrictions on capital withdrawal and banned non-residents from selling Russian securities after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Russian finance ministry plans to resume domestic borrowing via OFZ bonds in September, having suspended the issuance of these bonds, which it uses to plug budget holes, in February amid increased market volatility.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans

