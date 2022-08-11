Former deputy GM of China Electronics Corp under investigation - anti-graft watchdog

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The former deputy general manager of Chinese state-backed tech giant China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd (CELEC.UL) Xiang Zihong has been placed under investigation for a suspected violation of discipline and law, China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Thursday.

Jiang Kaiqin, chairman of Wuhan Zhongyuan Electronics, a subsidiary of China Electronics Corp, has also been placed under investigation, the watchdog said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jan Harvey

