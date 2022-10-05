Foxconn shares rise after offering cautiously optimistic Q4 outlook















TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier, also on Tuesday reported record-breaking September sales. read more

Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam











