HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday that its Singapore unit has acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million.

Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.