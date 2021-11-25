FX options wrap - Premium decay, EUR/USD vol drop, lira value

The U.S. holiday limits activity and weighs on shorter-dated expiry implied volatility, but 1-month contracts are also suffering from the typical premium decay concerns as expiry dates roll over the Christmas holidays.

EUR/USD 1-month implied volatility has seen a substantial 1.0 drop from midweek and 2021 highs around 7.0, with 3-month to 6.15 from highs since March at 6.4. Losses could also reflect concerns that the recent EUR/USD slide is running out of steam, which can present dip buying opportunities to cover volatility and downside risk if that is not the case.

GBP/USD threatens 1.3300 barriers and more potential downside, but recent implied volatility gains have peaked there too. Likewise for USD/JPY, while 1-month risk reversals are yet to adopt a JPY call/USD put (topside) volatility premium, which may change if 116 barriers break.

This week's lira drop to record lows lifted USD/TRY implied volatility close to previous record highs, but a huge spike in actual volatility highlights the recent value potential for volatility traders.

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

