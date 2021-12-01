FX options wrap - Pricing shows uncertainty replacing panic

FX option premiums spiked amid the initial COVID variant panic before a mild risk recovery returned supply, but limited setbacks flag the simmering volatility risk.

Risks are heightened while investors await more data on the new variant and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a faster pace of asset tapering on Dec. 15, amid a back drop of long USD positioning and year end liquidity issues.

EUR/USD 1-month implied volatility is 6.9 from 7.4, yet well above recent lows. Risk reversals have pared much of their downside premium to suggest near term directional risks are more balanced.

USD/JPY struggles ahead of big expiries above 113.00. One-month implied volatility peaked above 9.0 Monday from 6.8 pre U.S. holiday - setbacks meet demand at 7.6. One-month risk reversals spiked from 0.1 to 1.9 JPY calls over puts, but have fallen back to 0.9 as downside risks recede somewhat, for now. AUD/USD volatility and downside strike premiums have eased, while gains, and setbacks in GBP/USD options prove limited ahead of Dec BoE.

USD/TRY implied volatility tests record highs after intervention.

Benchmark 1-month expiry FX option implied volatility

EUR/USD 1-month expiry option risk reversals

USD/JPY 1-month 25D risk reversals

1-3-month USD/TRY FX option implied volatility

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

