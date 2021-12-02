FX options wrap - Thriving amid risk and uncertainty

There's potential for more of the recent volatility on which FX options thrive, which is keeping implied volatility and subsequent option premiums elevated across the board.

That's as markets await data on the new COVID variant, which will be key for the 2022 outlook, with typical year-end liquidity issues and impending central bank policy announcements from the United States, Britain and the euro zone heightening the volatility risk.

Since Monday's spikes, the setbacks in FX option implied volatilities have been limited, with bouts of renewed demand highlighting simmering nerves.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Two-week expiry rolled over those central bank announcements to underpin related implied volatility, with the biggest additions in GBP/USD, where it had been relatively subdued of late.

Overnight expiry implied volatility - already well above its recent average - added more premium to reflect the risk from Friday's U.S. jobs data.

USD/CAD has the added risk of its own jobs data and an OPEC+ decision on oil output.

USD/JPY remains vulnerable and bulls might consider options over cash. EUR/USD option end-users still prefer the downside.

2-week expiry FX option implied volatility

Overnight expiry FX option implied volatility

Benchmark 1-month expiry FX option implied volatility

For more, click on FXBUZ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.