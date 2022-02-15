Gail India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes for 2022-sources

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) has issued a swap tender offering six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States and seeking six cargoes for delivery into India in 2022, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The natural gas firm is seeking six cargoes for loading from Sabine Pass from April 16 to Sept. 11, the sources said.

It is seeking six other cargoes for delivery into India's ports of Dahej, Hazira and Dahbol from April 4 to Sept. 12, they added.

The tender closes on Feb. 16.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG split between Dominion Energy's (D.N) Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

