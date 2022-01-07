GameStop, Exscientia, Marin Software

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of a closely watched jobs report, with an index of economy-linked value shares on track for its third straight weekly gain.

At 7:07 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.04% at 36,136. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 4,696.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.33% at 15,810.25.

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): up 19.0% premarket BUZZ-Meme stock GameStop jumps after report of foray into NFT, crypto markets

** Absci Corp (ABSI.O): up 28.2% premarket BUZZ-Absci jumps on research collaboration with Merck

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

