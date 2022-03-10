Gauging the global backlash against Russia: podcast

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The shockwaves from President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are reverberating around the world. In our Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate the country’s isolation, the impact on Asia, Europe’s plan to wean itself off Russian gas, and the fallout for banks.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.