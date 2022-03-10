1 minute read
Gauging the global backlash against Russia: podcast
LONDON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The shockwaves from President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are reverberating around the world. In our Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate the country’s isolation, the impact on Asia, Europe’s plan to wean itself off Russian gas, and the fallout for banks.
