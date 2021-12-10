General Motors, AMC Entertainment, Oracle, Costco

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of its monetary policy.

At 12:42 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.11% at 35,792.45. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.52% at 4,691.64 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.34% at 15,569.517.

** General Motors Co (GM.N): up 3.1%

BUZZ-Gains on report of plans for $3 bln EV project in Michigan

** Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO.O): up 9.9%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in a year on $750 mln share buyback plan

** Centene Corp (CNC.N): up 4.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat outlook for 2022 and beyond

** Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO.O): up 5.7%

BUZZ-Gains on FY outlook raise

** Figs Inc (FIGS.N): down 16.9%

BUZZ-Hits record low after CFO Jeffrey Lawrence retires

** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): down 9.2%

BUZZ-Falls after CEO, CFO disclose stock sale

** Fat Brands Inc (FAT.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up after 10-store deal to enter Libya

** FAST Acquisition Corp (FST.N): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Fertitta Entertainment calls off SPAC merger

** Oracle Corp (ORCL.N): up 16.3%

BUZZ-Hits record high after upbeat forecast, PT raises

** National Beverage Corp (FIZZ.O): down 12.7%

BUZZ-Dives 15% after Q2 earnings miss

BUZZ-Descends as Goldman says "sell", sets Street-low PT

** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI.O): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises after promising data from cancer therapy study

** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts co's PT on Apple IDFA concerns

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 3.1%

BUZZ-Taps Goldman for HK listing, U.S. delisting

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 5.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles as flu vaccine data fails to impress

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 0.5%

BUZZ-Finland selects co's F-35 fighter jets to replace ageing combat jets

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI.O): down 1.1% BUZZ-Berenberg latest brokerage to cut co's Bargain Outlet's PT

** Chewy Inc (CHWY.N): down 10.6% BUZZ-Set to open at 16-month low on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, PT cuts

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 7.8% BUZZ-Street View: Co's fundamentals impressive but risks remain

** American Outdoor Brands (AOUT.O): down 10.8% BUZZ-Sinks on qtrly miss

** Sprinklr Inc (CXM.N): up 10.9% BUZZ-Gains on Q3 sales beat, JPM raise

** C3.ai Inc (AI.N): up 4.0% BUZZ-Surges on $500 mln agreement with U.S. Department of Defense

** Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O): up 0.7% BUZZ-Up on report Microsoft's buyout bid set to win EU nod

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): up 6.0% BUZZ-Street View: Membership growth, lower expenses overshadow holiday fears for co

** Everbridge Inc (EVBG.O): down 46.5% BUZZ-Falls on CEO's resignation plan

** Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O): down 2.2% BUZZ-Hits near 2-month low after warning of demand slowdown

** Peloton Interactive (PTON.O): down 5.4% BUZZ-Falls after Credit Suisse downgrades on near-term growth worries

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

