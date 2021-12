Dec 3 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Georgia increased by 0.6% in month-on-month terms in November after rising 1.3% in October, the state statistics service said on Friday.

Annual inflation in November stood at 12.5%, down from 12.8% in October.

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (%)

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; editing by Andrey Ostroukh

