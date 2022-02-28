Germany is turning fiscal exceptions into the rule

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hike defence spending to 2% of GDP and invest 100 bln euros in the military. A historic foreign-policy shift is just the latest instance of Berlin finding ways around its budget rules. Scrapping them would be simpler given a looming energy transition.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 27 announced a new 100 billion euro fund to upgrade the country’s military and committed to increasing its defence spending to at least 2% of annual GDP.

- “With the attack on Ukraine, the Russian President Putin has started a war of aggression in cold blood,” Scholz told an extraordinary session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Sunday. “It is clear that we must invest much more in the security of our country. In order to protect our freedom and our democracy.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.