Global nickel market deficit shrinks in Sept to 5,200 tonnes -INSG

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 5,200 tonnes in September from a shortfall a month earlier of 14,600 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

During the first nine months of the year, the nickel market saw a deficit of 174,900 tonnes compared with a surplus of 88,000 tonnes in the same period last year, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below is in thousands of tonnes.

Reporting Pratima Desai

