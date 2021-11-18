Asian Markets
Global nickel market deficit shrinks in Sept to 5,200 tonnes -INSG
1 minute read
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 5,200 tonnes in September from a shortfall a month earlier of 14,600 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.
During the first nine months of the year, the nickel market saw a deficit of 174,900 tonnes compared with a surplus of 88,000 tonnes in the same period last year, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below is in thousands of tonnes.
Reporting Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.