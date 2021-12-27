GoDaddy, Nvidia, travel stocks
The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.
At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.33% at 36,070.39. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.66% at 4,757.13 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.79% at 15,777.345.
** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 2.4%
** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 1.4%
** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 3.8% BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return
** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 7.0% BUZZ-Soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments
** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 8.9% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs
** Lizhi Inc (LIZI.O): up 2.3% BUZZ-Leaps on partnership with EV maker HiPhi
** Schlumberger (SLB.N): down 0.8% BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as Omicron worries weigh on crude prices
** GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N): up 7.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Starboard acquires 6.5% stake worth $800 mln
** BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O): down 72.1% BUZZ-Slumps on 'disappointing' trial data of heart-muscle disorder drug
** Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT.O): up 57.6% BUZZ-Up after partnering with Stryker to develop robotic procedural kits
** JD.Com Inc : down 1.1%
** New Orient Education & Technology Group Inc : down 1.2% BUZZ-Chinese stocks' motley response to Beijing's regulatory tightening read more
** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc : down 13.9%
BUZZ-Plunges after COVID-19 treatment fails mid-stage trial
** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 1.9%
BUZZ-Drops on report of blocking employees from selling shares
** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 1.4%
BUZZ-Broadcom capable of M&A in 2022 despite $10 bln share buyback - Bernstein
** Celularity Inc (CELU.O): up 3.9%
BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA's Fast Track tag
** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 3.4%
BUZZ-GameStop rally to fade in 2022, says brokerage; cuts PT
** S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N): up 0.9%
** IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N): up 1.4%
BUZZ-S&P, IHS inch closer to completion of $44 bln deal with fresh divestitures
