GoDaddy, Nvidia, travel stocks

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.33% at 36,070.39. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.66% at 4,757.13 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.79% at 15,777.345.

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 2.4%

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 1.4%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 3.8% BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return

** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 7.0% BUZZ-Soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments

** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 8.9% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs

** Lizhi Inc (LIZI.O): up 2.3% BUZZ-Leaps on partnership with EV maker HiPhi

** Schlumberger (SLB.N): down 0.8% BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as Omicron worries weigh on crude prices

** GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N): up 7.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Starboard acquires 6.5% stake worth $800 mln

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O): down 72.1% BUZZ-Slumps on 'disappointing' trial data of heart-muscle disorder drug

** Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT.O): up 57.6% BUZZ-Up after partnering with Stryker to develop robotic procedural kits

** JD.Com Inc : down 1.1%

** New Orient Education & Technology Group Inc : down 1.2% BUZZ-Chinese stocks' motley response to Beijing's regulatory tightening read more

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc : down 13.9%

BUZZ-Plunges after COVID-19 treatment fails mid-stage trial

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 1.9%

BUZZ-Drops on report of blocking employees from selling shares

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Broadcom capable of M&A in 2022 despite $10 bln share buyback - Bernstein

** Celularity Inc (CELU.O): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA's Fast Track tag

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 3.4%

BUZZ-GameStop rally to fade in 2022, says brokerage; cuts PT

** S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N): up 0.9%

** IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-S&P, IHS inch closer to completion of $44 bln deal with fresh divestitures

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

