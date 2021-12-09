Gold stocks, Acer Therapeutics, Cvent, Apple, Jupiter Wellness

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains following positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 13:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.16% at 35,813.42. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.19% at 4,692.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.75% at 15,668.698.

** Cvent (CVT.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Zoom Video-backed co de-SPACs, sees high investor withdrawals USN

** Acer Therapeutics (ACER.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to start menopausal symptoms drug trial

** Jupiter Wellness (JUPW.O): up 12.6%

BUZZ-Co to buy peer Next Frontier, shares rise

** Sesen Bio Inc (SESN.O): down 16.8%

BUZZ-Slides on plans to conduct another cancer drug trial

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 0.7%

Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.8%

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.9%

Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.2%

Yamana Gold Inc : down 3.3%

Kinross Gold Corp : down 11.0%

BUZZ-Gold stocks fall as strong U.S. labor data lifts dollar

** Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N Ltd (IINN.O): up 84.4%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on medical device distribution deal with Innovimed

** Grab Holdings Limited : down 11.3%

BUZZ-Drops to fresh low since Nasdaq debut

** MP Materials (MP.N): up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up on new facility plan, supply deal with GM

** Ciena Corp (CIEN.N): up 15.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 2 years after Q4 results

** Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE.O): up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA removes clinical hold on cancer therapy study

** Ambrx Biopharma Inc (AMAM.N): up 10.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on positive study data on breast cancer therapy

** Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N): up 6.1%

BUZZ-Hits 3-month high on upbeat Q4 revenue, profit

** Avantor Inc (AVTR.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Cowen raises Co's PT saying recent M&A increases confidence in stock

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.3%

BUZZ-Closing in on $3 trln milestone

** Lennar Corp (LEN.N): up 1.4%

DR Horton (DHI.N): up 1.5%

JD.com Inc : up 2.5%

Toll Brothers (TOL.N): up 2.5%

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW.N): up 1.0%

Housing sector rides rally despite Fed rate hike expectations

** Hooker Furnishings (HOFT.O): down 6.9%

BUZZ-Down after Q3 loss

** Twitter Inc (TWTR.N): up 2.9%

BUZZ-Up after Cathie Wood tells CNBC co may play a bigger role with NFT

** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT.O): down 11.7%

BUZZ-Falls on marketing application withdrawal for fatty liver treatment in Europe

** Lucid Group (LCID.O): down 12.6%

BUZZ-Skids on $1.75 bln convertible debt offering plans

** Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM.O): up 6.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 growth forecast for vaginal gel

** Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O): down 0.1%

BUZZ-Fined $1.3 bln by Italy for abuse of market position, shares down

** Tecnoglass Inc : down 44.5%

BUZZ-Plunges after Hindenburg discloses short position

** Nuvei Corp : up 11.2%

BUZZ-Calls short seller report 'intentionally misleading', shares up

** Arhaus Inc (ARHS.O): up 13.3%

BUZZ-Soars on higher Q3 sales, upbeat full-year and Q4 forecast

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 3.7%

BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades co on slower profit recovery

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): down 4.5%

BUZZ-Up as FDA accepts application to start human trials for eye therapy

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 0.5% BUZZ-To cut international flights citing Dreamliner delays, WSJ reports

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 6.9% BUZZ-Falls after Q3 loss, subpoena disclosure, PT cuts

** Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX.O): up 13.8% BUZZ-Rises as U.S. FDA approves expanded label for painkiller

** Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI.N): up 1.8% BUZZ-Old Look, New PT: JPM views co as good buying opportunity

** SPI Energy (SPI.O): up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises as unit secures long-term supply deal

** Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD.O): up 8.7%

BUZZ-Prices upsized $150 mln equity offering

** EVgo Inc (EVGO.O): up 6.6% BUZZ-Surges on PlugShare platform update, JPM 'overweight' initiation

** Farfetch Limited (FTCH.N): down 2.9% BUZZ-Buys LUXCLUSIF citing rapidly expanding pre-owned market

** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.N): down 2.7% BUZZ-Needham downgrades co over COVID-19 uncertainty

** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH.O): up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on positive drug data from late-stage continuation study

** Kinross Gold Corp : down 11.0% BUZZ-Down on deal to buy Great Bear for $1.42 bln

** PNM Resources (PNM.N): down 2.5% BUZZ-Down as New Mexico regulators deny Avangrid bid for co

** Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N): down 2.0%

Grab Holdings Limited : down 11.3%

Lyft Inc (LYFT.O): down 2.5% BUZZ-Food delivery firms, ride hailing cos hit by EU's draft of gig labor rules

** Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV.N): down 24.9% BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss, weak forecast

** Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA.O): down 46.2% BUZZ-Eyes over 3-year low on U.S. FDA decision

** Agree Realty Corp (ADC.N): down 4.3% BUZZ-Drops on pricing share offering at discount

** Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N): down 5.5% BUZZ-Falls after J.P. Morgan downgrades to 'neutral'

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

