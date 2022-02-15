Gold stocks, AMC, Tower Semiconductor, Nvidia

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data.

At 10:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.22% at 34,986.22. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.16% at 4,452.57 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.52% at 14,000.873.

** CEVA Inc (CEVA.O): up 5.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher fourth-quarter revenue

** Henry Schein Inc (HSIC.O): up 6.1%

BUZZ-Surges as Q4 results beat estimates

** Tower Semiconductor : up 42.1%

BUZZ-Soars after Intel to buy co for $5.4 bln

** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 7.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat results

** Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N): down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls after downbeat forecast, results

** BorgWarner (BWA.N): up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat

** Marriott International (MAR.O): up 5.2%

American Airlines : up 6.3%

United Airlines : up 6.5%

Expedia Group (EXPE.O): up 6.3%

Airbnb (ABNB.O): up 3.8%

BUZZ-Travel stocks gain on Marriott Q4 beat, recovery in air travel

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises after opening reservations for second EV product

** AC Immune SA (ACIU.O): up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains after new data on Alzheimer's vaccine

** Avis Budget Group : down 12.5%

BUZZ-Avis skids as Q4 beat fails to impress

** Lianbio (LIAN.O): up 7.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as cardiac drug gets breakthrough therapy tag in China

** Legend Biotech (LEGN.O): down 1.1%

BUZZ-Slides after FDA places cancer drug study on hold

** ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO.O): up 6.0%

BUZZ-Up on deal with Silicon Valley startup Faction Technology

** Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK.O): down 5.2%

BUZZ-Down as heart drug shows no effect on exercise capacity in trial

** Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N): up 19.1%

BUZZ-Soars on plan to open spaceflight reservations

** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Co to acquire, reopen Chicago area movie theater Evanston 12

** BGC Partners (BGCP.O): up 6.7%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees margin tailwinds for co, starts coverage

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): up 4.7%

BUZZ-Climbs as activist investor Third Point reveals stake

** Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY.N): up 23.1%

BUZZ-Up after partnership to bring air taxi service to Japan

** Mastercard : up 2.0%

BUZZ-Gains on expansion of consulting services

** ImmunoGen (IMGN.O): up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal with Eli Lilly

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 2.3%

Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.4%

Gold Fields Ltd : down 5.1%

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 6.4%

Kinross Gold Corp : down 1.4%

BUZZ-Gold stocks down as bullion slips from 8-month high

** Hut 8 Mining : up 7.3%

Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 8.4%

Marathon Digital (MARA.O): up 10.3%

Bit Digital (BTBT.O): up 8.3%

Bitfarms Ltd : up 6.0%

Silvergate Capital (SI.N): up 7.4%

Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 6.2%

Ebang International (EBON.O): up 3.3%

BUZZ-Crypto stocks jump as risk assets recover on Ukraine news

** Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse bullish on co's strategic pivot; initiates

** Cboe Global Markets Inc : up 0.9%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees co as likely competitor to global bourses, starts coverage

** Sea Ltd (SE.N): up 8.4%

BUZZ-ARK Invest buys co's shares after record plunge on Monday

** Arista Networks Inc : up 6.1%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PTs after Q4 results

** Resonant Inc (RESN.O): up 250.0%

BUZZ-More than triples on buyout by Japan's Murata

** CME Group Inc (CME.O): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage on co with 'neutral' rating

** Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR.O): down 61.1%

BUZZ-Set to open at record low as FDA maintains clinical hold on trial

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): down 1.8%

Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 1.2%

Producers Continental Resources (CLR.N): down 9.1%

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 2.9%

SM Energy Co (SM.N): down 5.5%

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 3.2%

Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 3.8%

Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 0.5%

Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 1.2%

Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices drop from 7-year high

** Yandex N.V. (YNDX.O): up 15.1%

BUZZ-Eyes $6.5 bln annual revenue in 2022, shares up

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

