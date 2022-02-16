Gold stocks, Meta Platforms, Cisco, Kraft Heinz
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine added to caution.
At 13:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.77% at 34,718.03. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.72% at 4,438.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.26% at 13,961.635.
** Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW.N): down 11.9%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 net income falls
** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): down 1.0%
BUZZ-PREVIEW:Drops ahead of report; all eyes on supply chain
** Meihua International Medical Technologies : up 25.5%
BUZZ-China's Meihua jumps in U.S. debut after IPO size slashed
** Ryder System Inc (R.N): up 5.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4, 2022 outlook
** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : up 5.7%
Gold Fields Ltd : up 2.8%
Kinross Gold Corp : up 2.9%
Yamana Gold Inc : up 3.3%
Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 2.0%
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : up 4.9%
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : up 1.7%
Barrick Gold Corp : up 8.4%
BUZZ-Gold stocks gain on geopolitical tensions and rate hike expectations
** Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC.N): up 12.3%
BUZZ-Up as growth across segments drives profit beat
** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 2.9%
BUZZ-Shares down on Google's plans to curb tracking on Android
** Charles River Laboratories International (CRL.N): down 2.7%
BUZZ-Slumps as weak biotech funding overshadows results beat
** Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O): up 4.4%
BUZZ-Up on EU nod for blood disorder drug
** Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW.O): down 1.2%
BUZZ-Dips after announcing CEO transition
** Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS.N): up 8.4%
BUZZ-Hits record high on Blackstone's $5.8 bln takeover deal
** Analog Devices (ADI.O): up 1.1%
BUZZ-Shares up on strong outlook, results
** IQVIA Holdings (IQV.N): up 0.8%
BUZZ-Brokerages say co unlikely to take big hit from funding decline
** ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI.O): down 4.1%
BUZZ-Shares drop; Q4 beats but guidance disappoints
** Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC.N): up 12.3%
BUZZ-Up as growth across segments drives profit beat
** ViacomCBS Inc : down 19.8%
BUZZ-Eyes worst day in a year on earnings miss
** Roblox Corp (RBLX.N): down 26.1%
BUZZ-Falls after Q4 bookings miss, bigger
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 8.4%
BUZZ-Climbs on $1 bln buyback, dividend raise
** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): up 2.9%
BUZZ-Trump-linked SPAC extends gains on media platform Truth Social's beta launch
** Shopify : down 18.2%
BUZZ-Set for worst day in a month after flagging revenue growth slowdown
** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): up 5.0%
BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat
** Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.O): down 17.0%
BUZZ-Falls as analysts question depression drug's durability
** La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB.N): down 18.2%
BUZZ-Slumps as supply-chain volatility dents results
** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.1%
Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 0.3%
Diamondback Energy (FANG.O): up 3.0%
Callon Petroleum (CPE.N): up 1.7%
Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 3.7%
APA Corp (APA.O): up 1.5%
Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Oil cos climb tracking crude prices as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high
** Cedar Fair (FUN.N): down 5.9%
BUZZ-Set for worst day in 2 years after rejecting SeaWorld's buyout bid
** Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 7.6%
BUZZ-Rises on strong profit, higher dividend
** Intel Corp : down 1.3%
BUZZ-Street View: Tower acquisition may not fully offer a turn of fortunes for Intel
** Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O): up 4.5%
BUZZ-Street View: Co under solid roof as users look beyond vacation stays
** Corsair Gaming (CRSR.O): up 11.0%
BUZZ-Rises as co to join S&P SmallCap 600
** Royal Caribbean Group : up 0.9%
BUZZ-Cruise stocks firm after U.S. CDC eases warnings on falling COVID cases
** Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU.N): down 1.0%
BUZZ-Co to stop tutoring services for senior high school students, shares slip
** Toast Inc (TOST.N): down 16.1%
BUZZ-Plunges as higher expenses drive bigger-than-expected Q4 loss
** HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): up 45.5%
BUZZ-Rises on amended HIV collaboration with Gilead
** Wix.com (WIX.O): down 28.1%
BUZZ-Down on weak forecast, results
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.