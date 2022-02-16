Gold stocks, Meta Platforms, Cisco, Kraft Heinz

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine added to caution.

At 13:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.77% at 34,718.03. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.72% at 4,438.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.26% at 13,961.635.

** Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW.N): down 11.9%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 net income falls

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): down 1.0%

BUZZ-PREVIEW:Drops ahead of report; all eyes on supply chain

** Meihua International Medical Technologies : up 25.5%

BUZZ-China's Meihua jumps in U.S. debut after IPO size slashed

** Ryder System Inc (R.N): up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4, 2022 outlook

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : up 5.7%

Gold Fields Ltd : up 2.8%

Kinross Gold Corp : up 2.9%

Yamana Gold Inc : up 3.3%

Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 2.0%

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : up 4.9%

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : up 1.7%

Barrick Gold Corp : up 8.4%

BUZZ-Gold stocks gain on geopolitical tensions and rate hike expectations

** Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC.N): up 12.3%

BUZZ-Up as growth across segments drives profit beat

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 2.9%

BUZZ-Shares down on Google's plans to curb tracking on Android

** Charles River Laboratories International (CRL.N): down 2.7%

BUZZ-Slumps as weak biotech funding overshadows results beat

** Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O): up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on EU nod for blood disorder drug

** Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW.O): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Dips after announcing CEO transition

** Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS.N): up 8.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high on Blackstone's $5.8 bln takeover deal

** Analog Devices (ADI.O): up 1.1%

BUZZ-Shares up on strong outlook, results

** IQVIA Holdings (IQV.N): up 0.8%

BUZZ-Brokerages say co unlikely to take big hit from funding decline

** ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI.O): down 4.1%

BUZZ-Shares drop; Q4 beats but guidance disappoints

** Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC.N): up 12.3%

BUZZ-Up as growth across segments drives profit beat

** ViacomCBS Inc : down 19.8%

BUZZ-Eyes worst day in a year on earnings miss

** Roblox Corp (RBLX.N): down 26.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 bookings miss, bigger

** Barrick Gold Corp : up 8.4%

BUZZ-Climbs on $1 bln buyback, dividend raise

** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): up 2.9%

BUZZ-Trump-linked SPAC extends gains on media platform Truth Social's beta launch

** Shopify : down 18.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in a month after flagging revenue growth slowdown

** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat

** Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.O): down 17.0%

BUZZ-Falls as analysts question depression drug's durability

** La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB.N): down 18.2%

BUZZ-Slumps as supply-chain volatility dents results

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.1%

Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 0.3%

Diamondback Energy (FANG.O): up 3.0%

Callon Petroleum (CPE.N): up 1.7%

Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 3.7%

APA Corp (APA.O): up 1.5%

Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Oil cos climb tracking crude prices as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

** Cedar Fair (FUN.N): down 5.9%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 2 years after rejecting SeaWorld's buyout bid

** Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Rises on strong profit, higher dividend

** Intel Corp : down 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Tower acquisition may not fully offer a turn of fortunes for Intel

** Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O): up 4.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Co under solid roof as users look beyond vacation stays

** Corsair Gaming (CRSR.O): up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises as co to join S&P SmallCap 600

** Royal Caribbean Group : up 0.9%

BUZZ-Cruise stocks firm after U.S. CDC eases warnings on falling COVID cases

** Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU.N): down 1.0%

BUZZ-Co to stop tutoring services for senior high school students, shares slip

** Toast Inc (TOST.N): down 16.1%

BUZZ-Plunges as higher expenses drive bigger-than-expected Q4 loss

** HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): up 45.5%

BUZZ-Rises on amended HIV collaboration with Gilead

** Wix.com (WIX.O): down 28.1%

BUZZ-Down on weak forecast, results

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.