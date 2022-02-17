Gold stocks, Roblox, Tesla, AIG, big banks

U.S. stocks slumped more than 1% on Thursday, with investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold as tensions between Washington and Moscow heated up and a Russian invasion of Ukraine was seen imminent by U.S. President Joe Biden.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.07% at 34,561.57. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.18% at 4,422.04 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.58% at 13,901.362.

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 4.2%

Harmony Gold : up 2.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : up 3.9%

Gold Fields : up 4.4%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise tracking bullion as Ukraine-Russia tensions mount

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs (GS.N): down 2.4%

Wells Fargo : down 2.0%

Citigroup (C.N): down 2.1%

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 2.1%

Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 3.4%

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks fall as yields slip from over two-year high

** ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA.O): up 15.1%

BUZZ-Soars on robust full-year revenue forecast

** Insmed Incorporated (INSM.O): up 0.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Q4 revenue from antibacterial drug tops estimates

** Roblox Corp (RBLX.N): up 2.2%

BUZZ-Attempts rebound after record plunge

** Global-E Online (GLBE.O): up 18.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after Q4 revenue beat

** Outset Medical (OM.O): up 14.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat, strong outlook

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls on news of U.S. regulator probing over 400,000 cars

** American International Group Inc (AIG.N): up 1.9%

BUZZ-Climbs as underwriting income, lower catastrophe losses drive Q4 profit beat

** Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N): down 22.6%

BUZZ-Sinks to record low after Q4 report, analyst downgrade

** Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N): down 11.0%

BUZZ-Sees weaker margin in 2022, shares drop

** PolarityTE Inc (PTE.O): down 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on fourth U.S. patent

** Baxter International Inc (BAX.N): down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls 3% on weak earnings forecast, Omicron challenges

** Genuine Parts Co (GPC.N): up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat

** CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM.O): up 5.9%

BUZZ-Up as Q4 results beat estimates

** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): down 6.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on soft outlook

** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Co has more growth to deliver as it looks beyond restaurants

** Mediwound (MDWD.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs on U.S. DoD grant for burns treatment

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after CEO confirms Ocean SUV production in November

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS.O): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Up as COVID therapy shows promise against Omicron in animal studies

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 7.3%

BUZZ-Falls as crypto exposure worries overshadow strong outlook

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast, hiking share buyback plan

** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): up 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Co forming well despite global supply-chain issues

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook, surprise rise in Q4 revenue

** 10x Genomics (TXG.O): down 13.2%

BUZZ-Slumps over 20% on weak earnings, forecast

** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): down 7.3%

Broadcom (AVGO.O): down 2.0%

Intel Corp : down 1.0%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 2.4%

Texas Instruments (TXN.O): down 1.2%

Micron Technology (MU.O): down 0.9%

Analog Devices (ADI.O): down 3.7%

BUZZ-Chip stocks down, Nvidia leads the pack

** Hasbro Inc (HAS.O): up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up as activist investor nominates board candidates, urges spin-off

** Fastly Inc (FSLY.N): down 31.6%

BUZZ-Sees worst day on record after weak forecast, PT cuts

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Co's order growth continues amid supply chain issues

** DoorDash (DASH.N): up 6.2%

BUZZ-Soars after Q4 revenue tops estimates

** Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O): down 7.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Co has strong growth drivers outside gaming

** TripAdvisor (TRIP.O): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slides after Q4 revenue misses estimates

** Albemarle Corporation (ALB.N): down 17.2%

BUZZ-Slumps on bleak annual profit outlook

** Amplitude Inc (AMPL.O): down 51.7%

BUZZ-Eyes all-time worst day after weak revenue forecast

** Marin Software (MRIN.O): up 23.5%

BUZZ-Surges on Tiktok integration

