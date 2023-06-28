Goldman CEO says India has high growth trajectory - ET
June 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said India now had a very high growth trajectory, with a predicted growth of 6-7% over the next three years, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
Global CEOs are thinking about India as a big growth opportunity while recognising some of the challenges with investing in the country, Solomon told the newspaper in an interview.
Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
