Goldman CEO says India has high growth trajectory - ET

[1/2] A man walks at the seafront as scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said India now had a very high growth trajectory, with a predicted growth of 6-7% over the next three years, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

Global CEOs are thinking about India as a big growth opportunity while recognising some of the challenges with investing in the country, Solomon told the newspaper in an interview.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.