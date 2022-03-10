Goldman learns Russian for “reputational risk”

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Wall Street firm is the first in its peer group to say it’s winding down in Russia, after an exodus of staff and curbs on the country’s financial activities. Others may follow to avoid brand damage. For Goldman, it also partly atones for poor Russian timing in the past.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Goldman Sachs is winding down its operations in Russia, making it the first Wall Street firm to exit the country since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

- Goldman said on March 10 that it would run down the business “in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements,” leaving staff to handle essential regulated activities.

- The Wall Street firm was one of the first to enter Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, and it was hired by the government of President Boris Yeltsin in 1992 to help attract foreign investors.

- Goldman had roughly 100 employees in Russia before the Ukraine invasion, according to people familiar with the situation.

