Goldman Sachs sees Brent oil hitting $100/bbl in Q3 2022

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects oil prices hitting $100 per barrel in the second half of this year, citing a lower than expected hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant coupled with increased supply disruptions and OPEC+ shortfalls.

"This has kept the global oil market in a larger deficit than even our above consensus forecast," Goldman said in a note dated Monday.

Brent crude futures were trading around $87 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures at $85 a barrel.

Goldman sees Brent prices at $90 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022, $95 in the second quarter and $100 per barrel in the last two quarters.

The investment bank raised its Brent oil price forecasts for 2022 and 2023 to $96, $105 per barrel from $81, $85 per barrel, respectively.

"Importantly, we are not forecasting Brent trading above $100 per barrel on an argument of running out of oil as the shale resources is still large and elastic," Goldman added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.