GoodRx, SmileDirectClub, Zoom, Aurora Mobile

U.S. stock index futures slid on Tuesday, with banks stocks declining further as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a rise in oil prices supported shares of energy companies.

At 6:56 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.69% at 33,605. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.77% at 4,334.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.82% at 14,111.75.

** SmileDirectClub Inc : down 5.9% premarket

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub falls on downbeat Q4 revenue, 2022 forecast

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 1.6% premarket

BUZZ-Chevron up on raising buyback program, cash flow forecast

** Veon Ltd : up 6.7% premarket

BUZZ-Ukraine's Veon gains on flagging 'alternative routes' to move cash amid Russia sanctions

** GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX.O): down 32.4% premarket

BUZZ-GoodRx falls on downbeat forecast, Q4 results [nL4N2V42Z3]

** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): down 12.4% premarket

BUZZ-Lucid shares skid as EV maker cuts production outlook

** Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG.O): up 6.6% premarket

BUZZ-China's Aurora Mobile to buy SendCloud

** Baidu Inc : up 3.2% premarket

BUZZ-Baidu shares up after better-than-expected Q4 earnings

** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): up 3.3% premarket

BUZZ-AppLovin up after announcing $750 mln stock buyback program, acquisition

** Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O): down 3.7% premarket

BUZZ-Zoom falls on downbeat FY revenue outlook

BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Zoom's FY23, Phone and Contact Center its best bet

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

