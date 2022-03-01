GoodRx, SmileDirectClub, Zoom, Aurora Mobile
U.S. stock index futures slid on Tuesday, with banks stocks declining further as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a rise in oil prices supported shares of energy companies.
At 6:56 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.69% at 33,605. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.77% at 4,334.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.82% at 14,111.75.
** SmileDirectClub Inc : down 5.9% premarket
BUZZ-SmileDirectClub falls on downbeat Q4 revenue, 2022 forecast
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 1.6% premarket
BUZZ-Chevron up on raising buyback program, cash flow forecast
** Veon Ltd : up 6.7% premarket
BUZZ-Ukraine's Veon gains on flagging 'alternative routes' to move cash amid Russia sanctions
** GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX.O): down 32.4% premarket
BUZZ-GoodRx falls on downbeat forecast, Q4 results [nL4N2V42Z3]
** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): down 12.4% premarket
BUZZ-Lucid shares skid as EV maker cuts production outlook
** Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG.O): up 6.6% premarket
BUZZ-China's Aurora Mobile to buy SendCloud
** Baidu Inc : up 3.2% premarket
BUZZ-Baidu shares up after better-than-expected Q4 earnings
** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): up 3.3% premarket
BUZZ-AppLovin up after announcing $750 mln stock buyback program, acquisition
** Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O): down 3.7% premarket
BUZZ-Zoom falls on downbeat FY revenue outlook
BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Zoom's FY23, Phone and Contact Center its best bet
