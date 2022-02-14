Goodyear, Cornerstone Building Brands, Axcella Health, big tech

Wall Street futures slid on Monday, as rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West posed a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat surging inflation.

At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.02% at 34,619. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.05% at 4,407.25 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.12% at 14,223.25.

** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR.N): up 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on CD&R's non-binding offer

** Axcella Health Inc (AXLA.O): up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast track tag for NASH therapy

** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O): up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-JPM upgrades co after strong quarterly results

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 0.4% premarket

Apple Inc (AAPL.O): down 0.7% premarket

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): down 0.6% premarket

Amazon.com Inc : down 0.8% premarket

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Big tech stocks fall on growing Russia-Ukraine tensions

** BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI.O): up 51.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Collegium's $604 mln acquisition

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 10% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of over $20 bln takeover offer from Cisco

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

