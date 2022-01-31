Groupon, Moderna, Knightscope

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose nearly 2% on Monday, but was still on track for its worst ever start to the year as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

At 11:53 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.31% at 34,832.92. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.71% at 4,463.53 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 2.36% at 14,095.996.

** Beyond Meat : up 14.3% BUZZ-Barclays double upgrades Beyond Meat to 'overweight' on growth potential

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Spotify Technology (SPOT.N): up 12.7% BUZZ-Spotify gains on Citigroup upgrade, new COVID podcast norms

** Cirix Systems Inc (CTXS.O): down 3.8% BUZZ-Elliott, Vista inch towards deal to buy Citrix - source

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 9.0% BUZZ-Buy the Tesla dip: Credit Suisse raises to outperform

** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL.O): up 1.0% BUZZ-Jumps on safety data from NASH disease treatment trial

** Kellogg Co (K.N): down 3.5% BUZZ-Kellogg turns soggy after BMO downgrades cereal maker

** Altimmune Inc (ALT.O): up 10.3% BUZZ-Rises on clearance to start mid-stage obesity drug trial

BUZZ-Rises as FDA authorizes COVID-19 test for use in children [USnL4N2UB2RTN]

** Ocuphire Pharma Inc (OCUP.O): up 4.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as lead candidate shows potential against presbyopia

** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS.O): down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls on scrapping heart drug treatment tria

** Netflix Inc : up 8.7%

BUZZ-Netflix shares rise as Citi turns bullish

** Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP.O): down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss

** Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX.O): up 8.4%

BUZZ-Rises as future arm Elusys finalizes $80 mln U.S. govt contract

** Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET.O): up 29.4%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in a decade on unit deal, Q4 beat

** Boeing Co (BA.N): up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on new freighter jets order from Qatar Airways

** Nikola Corp (NKLA.O): up 7.5%

** Canoo Inc (GOEV.O): up 12.6%

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): up 10.1%

BUZZ-EV stocks bounce after rough start to 2022; Tesla nabs a bull

** Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN.O): up 11.5%

BUZZ-Surges as Morgan Stanley upgrades rating to "overweight"

** Veru Inc (VERU.O): up 9.8%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA fast track tag for COVID-19 therapy

** Groupon Inc (GRPN.O): up 9.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as Prescience Point bumps up price target

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): up 3.1%

BUZZ-Moderna receives full U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine in adults

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.