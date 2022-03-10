Halliburton, Couchbase, Newmont, Wingstop, Chevron

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell nearly 2% on Thursday as U.S. inflation rose to a four-decade high in February, cementing the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rate later this month.

At 13:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.12% at 32,914.1. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.32% at 4,221.43 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 2.01% at 12,988.667.

** Amazon Inc : up 4.5% BUZZ-Surges after stock split, new buyback plan

** Baidu Inc : down 6.9%

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 9.5%

** Bilibili Inc : down 13.9% BUZZ-China ADRs plunge as JD.com reports quarterly loss

** JD.com Inc : down 17.4% BUZZ-Slides on Q4 loss

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 13.9% BUZZ-Up after multiple brokerages raise PT following co's upbeat forecast

** Asana Inc (ASAN.N): down 24.9% BUZZ-Tumbles on larger-than-expected Q1 loss estimates

** Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY.N): down 2.6% BUZZ-Down after block trade priced

** Hut 8 Mining : down 5.9%

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 2.9%

** Bitfarms Ltd : down 6.3% BUZZ-Crypto stocks slip as bitcoin drops under $40,000 mark

** Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA.O): up 17.7% BUZZ-Jumps as intranasal spray well-tolerated in multiple sclerosis patient

** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW.N): down 20.1% BUZZ-Plunges after Q4 revenue hit by COVID-19 disruptions

** Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN.O): down 11.0% BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Yatsen Holding : down 36.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on weak forecast, results

** Inari Medical Inc (NARI.O): down 14.3% BUZZ-Tumbles after launching equity offering

** Portillo's Inc (PTLO.O): down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on revenue miss as Omicron dents business

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 1.9%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 1.8%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 1.7% BUZZ-Major U.S. banks lose as Treasury yield curve flattens

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 4.4% BUZZ-Edges lower on plans to explore new price models

** MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTAC.O): down 1.9%

BUZZ-SPAC MedTech Acquisition down after scrapping $1 bln merger deal

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 2.4%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs exits Russia

** Western Union Co (WU.N): down 2.6%

BUZZ-Western Union suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 2.5%

** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): up 2.4%

** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): up 5.7%

BUZZ-Energy firms climb as crude bounces on tight supply

** Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB.O): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Surges as FDA lifts clinical hold on metabolic disease drug trial

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 0.9%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : up 3.4%

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : up 4.8%

BUZZ-Gold miners climb as bullion resumes advance on Ukraine worries

** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of new chicken item

** Natera Inc (NTRA.O): up 21.4%

BUZZ-Rebounds after management's conf call on short-seller report

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N): down 5.8%

BUZZ-Drops on news of CEO change amid broad market pullback

** Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS.O): up 4.5%

BUZZ-Gains on securing $150 mln loan, Q4 results

** Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX.O): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 net loss narrows

** Couchbase Inc (BASE.O): down 13.1%

BUZZ-Slides on dismal 2023 revenue forecast

** AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN.N): down 8.7%

BUZZ-Slides as long-time CEO plans to retire

** Wingstop Inc (WING.O): down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls on lowered special dividend

** Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N): down 1.5%

BUZZ-Yum China falls as U.S. SEC identifies restaurant chain under HFCAA

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.