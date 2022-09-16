Hedge fund AQR in joint legal action against LME

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund AQR Capital Management and four other parties have filed legal action against the London Metal Exchange (LME), court filings showed, after the exchange halted nickel trading and cancelled deals in March.

The LME said in a statement that the "documents have been issued solely for the purpose of seeking pre-action disclosure" and that the application is "without merit".

Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman

