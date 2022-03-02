Hewlett Packard, Pfizer, coal stocks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stock indexes rallied more than 1% on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month, although at a steady pace in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
At 12:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.61% at 33,832.62. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.51% at 4,371.34 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.06% at 13,675.329.
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE.O): up 0.6%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-Sorrento up on FDA nod to start clinical study of COVID-19 treatment
** Arch Resources Inc (ARCH.N): up 10.4%
** Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC.N): up 8.1%
** Peabody Energy Corp (BTU.N): up 10.7%
** Hallador Energy Co : up 6.5%
** Ramaco Resources Inc (METC.O): up 9.7%
** CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX.N): up 9.4%
BUZZ-Coal miners hit record highs on supply concerns after Ukraine invasion
** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 0.2%
** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 3.8%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.8%
** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 3.0%
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :down 2.1%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.0%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.6%
** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : down 1.3%
BUZZ-Gold stocks fall as bond yields, stocks rebound
** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 5.2%
BUZZ-Nearshoring doesn't solve Peloton's dependence on overseas suppliers - S&P Global
** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 3.5%
BUZZ-Moderna shares down day after Arbutus files patent lawsuit
** Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): up 3.9%
BUZZ-Pfizer rises after RSV vaccine gains FDA's 'breakthrough' tag
** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Alaska Air rises after modifying order for Boeing jets
** BHP Group Ltd : up 3.6%
** Rio Tinto PLC : up 3.8%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 0.1%
** Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N): up 0.4%
BUZZ-Copper stocks up as prices of red metal gain
** Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM.O): down 18.0%
BUZZ-Motorsport Games sees impact from sanction on Russia, shares fall
** SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (SABS.O): down 38.8%
BUZZ-SAB Biotherapeutics slumps as NIH halts trial of COVID drug candidate
** GoHealth Inc (GOCO.O): down 27.1%
BUZZ-GoHealth eyes record low on negative pre-announcement
** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): down 0.9%
BUZZ-Dollar Tree declines as sales forecast falls short of estimates
** Adagene Inc : up 4.1%
BUZZ-Adagene's U.S. shares gain on collaboration pact with Sanofi
** Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N): down 16.3%
BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch sinks as holiday-quarter earnings disappoint
** Paysafe Ltd (PSFE.N): up 9.0%
BUZZ-Paysafe reports Q4 profit, shares jump
** Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): down 22.8%
BUZZ-Hookipa Pharma falls on $75 mln stock deals
** Arrival SA : up 4.0%
BUZZ-EV maker Arrival's shares rise on production outlook
** Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N): down 1.2%
BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce set to ride robust cloud wave
** Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN.O): up 1.5%
BUZZ-BTIG upgrades home-selling firm Opendoor on robust demand, shares up
** Vuzix Corp (VUZI.O): down 3.6%
BUZZ-Vuzix slides after Q4 results miss
** ContextLogic Inc (WISH.O): down 7.0%
BUZZ-ContextLogic down after lower Q4 revenue
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO.O): down 10.3%
BUZZ-Inovio falls after COVID vaccine trial enrollment paused
** ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI.O): down 20.1%
BUZZ-ChemoCentryx falls as Q4 revenue misses estimates, loss widens
** Thoughtworks Holdings Inc (TWKS.O): up 2.1%
BUZZ-Brokerages see Thoughtworks' revenue growth slowing, cut PT
** Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N): down 1.1%
BUZZ-Domino's slides as brokers cut PTs after results miss estimates
BUZZ-Street View: Change at helm at Domino's Pizza surprises analysts
** First Solar Inc (FSLR.O): down 10.7%
BUZZ-First Solar slumps on Q4 revenue miss, bleak outlook
** SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI.O): up 5.3%
BUZZ-SoFI Technologies jumps on Q4 revenue surge
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 3.4%
** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.6%
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 3.9%
** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): up 3.1%
** Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N): up 1.2%
BUZZ-Oil stocks gain as U.S. crude prices hit highest since 2013
BUZZ-Chevron hits record high amid rallying crude prices; investor meet impresses
BUZZ-Exxon gains on raising cost cuts target
** Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O): down 1.5%
BUZZ-Faraday Future shares fall after CFO steps down
** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N): up 10.5%
BUZZ-Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumps after raising FY22 profit outlook
** Americold Realty Trust (COLD.N): down 0.5%
BUZZ-RBC cuts Americold Realty Trust's PT on supply, labor challenges
** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): down 9.5%
BUZZ-Lordstown falls, GM sells stake
** Target Corp (TGT.N): up 2.4%
BUZZ-Street View: Target's upbeat forecast indicate strong future prospects
** Netflix Inc : down 2.3%
BUZZ-Netflix offers to buy mobile game maker Next Games for $72 mln
** Ford Motor Co (F.N): up 6.9%
BUZZ-Ford jumps on plan to run EV, combustion engine businesses separately
** Proterra Inc (PTRA.O): down 4.9%
BUZZ-Proterra tumbles on disappointing outlook, supply chain issues
** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 13.2%
BUZZ-Rivian hikes prices of its EVs by 20%, shares fall
** Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (FNCH.O): down 12.5%
BUZZ-Finch slides on pausing enrollment in bacterial infection therapy study
** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): up 38.6%
BUZZ-Nordstrom soars on upbeat 2022 forecast
BUZZ-Nordstrom jumps after multiple brokerages raise PTs on upbeat 2022 forecast
BUZZ-Street View: Nordstrom forecast keeps analysts cautious
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.