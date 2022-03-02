Hewlett Packard, Pfizer, coal stocks

U.S. stock indexes rallied more than 1% on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month, although at a steady pace in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

At 12:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.61% at 33,832.62. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.51% at 4,371.34 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.06% at 13,675.329.

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE.O): up 0.6%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Sorrento up on FDA nod to start clinical study of COVID-19 treatment

** Arch Resources Inc (ARCH.N): up 10.4%

** Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC.N): up 8.1%

** Peabody Energy Corp (BTU.N): up 10.7%

** Hallador Energy Co : up 6.5%

** Ramaco Resources Inc (METC.O): up 9.7%

** CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX.N): up 9.4%

BUZZ-Coal miners hit record highs on supply concerns after Ukraine invasion

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 0.2%

** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 3.8%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.8%

** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 3.0%

** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :down 2.1%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.0%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 1.6%

** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : down 1.3%

BUZZ-Gold stocks fall as bond yields, stocks rebound

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 5.2%

BUZZ-Nearshoring doesn't solve Peloton's dependence on overseas suppliers - S&P Global

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 3.5%

BUZZ-Moderna shares down day after Arbutus files patent lawsuit

** Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Pfizer rises after RSV vaccine gains FDA's 'breakthrough' tag

** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Alaska Air rises after modifying order for Boeing jets

** BHP Group Ltd : up 3.6%

** Rio Tinto PLC : up 3.8%

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): up 0.1%

** Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Copper stocks up as prices of red metal gain

** Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM.O): down 18.0%

BUZZ-Motorsport Games sees impact from sanction on Russia, shares fall

** SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (SABS.O): down 38.8%

BUZZ-SAB Biotherapeutics slumps as NIH halts trial of COVID drug candidate

** GoHealth Inc (GOCO.O): down 27.1%

BUZZ-GoHealth eyes record low on negative pre-announcement

** Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O): down 0.9%

BUZZ-Dollar Tree declines as sales forecast falls short of estimates

** Adagene Inc : up 4.1%

BUZZ-Adagene's U.S. shares gain on collaboration pact with Sanofi

** Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N): down 16.3%

BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch sinks as holiday-quarter earnings disappoint

** Paysafe Ltd (PSFE.N): up 9.0%

BUZZ-Paysafe reports Q4 profit, shares jump

** Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): down 22.8%

BUZZ-Hookipa Pharma falls on $75 mln stock deals

** Arrival SA : up 4.0%

BUZZ-EV maker Arrival's shares rise on production outlook

** Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce set to ride robust cloud wave

** Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN.O): up 1.5%

BUZZ-BTIG upgrades home-selling firm Opendoor on robust demand, shares up

** Vuzix Corp (VUZI.O): down 3.6%

BUZZ-Vuzix slides after Q4 results miss

** ContextLogic Inc (WISH.O): down 7.0%

BUZZ-ContextLogic down after lower Q4 revenue

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO.O): down 10.3%

BUZZ-Inovio falls after COVID vaccine trial enrollment paused

** ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI.O): down 20.1%

BUZZ-ChemoCentryx falls as Q4 revenue misses estimates, loss widens

** Thoughtworks Holdings Inc (TWKS.O): up 2.1%

BUZZ-Brokerages see Thoughtworks' revenue growth slowing, cut PT

** Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N): down 1.1%

BUZZ-Domino's slides as brokers cut PTs after results miss estimates

BUZZ-Street View: Change at helm at Domino's Pizza surprises analysts

** First Solar Inc (FSLR.O): down 10.7%

BUZZ-First Solar slumps on Q4 revenue miss, bleak outlook

** SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI.O): up 5.3%

BUZZ-SoFI Technologies jumps on Q4 revenue surge

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 3.4%

** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.6%

** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 3.9%

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): up 3.1%

** Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N): up 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain as U.S. crude prices hit highest since 2013

BUZZ-Chevron hits record high amid rallying crude prices; investor meet impresses

BUZZ-Exxon gains on raising cost cuts target

** Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O): down 1.5%

BUZZ-Faraday Future shares fall after CFO steps down

** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N): up 10.5%

BUZZ-Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumps after raising FY22 profit outlook

** Americold Realty Trust (COLD.N): down 0.5%

BUZZ-RBC cuts Americold Realty Trust's PT on supply, labor challenges

** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): down 9.5%

BUZZ-Lordstown falls, GM sells stake

** Target Corp (TGT.N): up 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Target's upbeat forecast indicate strong future prospects

** Netflix Inc : down 2.3%

BUZZ-Netflix offers to buy mobile game maker Next Games for $72 mln

** Ford Motor Co (F.N): up 6.9%

BUZZ-Ford jumps on plan to run EV, combustion engine businesses separately

** Proterra Inc (PTRA.O): down 4.9%

BUZZ-Proterra tumbles on disappointing outlook, supply chain issues

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 13.2%

BUZZ-Rivian hikes prices of its EVs by 20%, shares fall

** Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (FNCH.O): down 12.5%

BUZZ-Finch slides on pausing enrollment in bacterial infection therapy study

** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): up 38.6%

BUZZ-Nordstrom soars on upbeat 2022 forecast

BUZZ-Nordstrom jumps after multiple brokerages raise PTs on upbeat 2022 forecast

BUZZ-Street View: Nordstrom forecast keeps analysts cautious

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.