HK retail sales growth slows in Dec as COVID outbreak dampens sentiment

Summary Dec retail sales rise 6.2% y/y, 11th month of growth

Dec tourist arrivals soar 94.1% y/y vs Nov's 59.2% growth

Dec jewellery, watch sales up 24.0% y/y vs Nov's 14.4% rise

Full year 2021 retail sales value up 8.1%, volume up 6.5%

Govt sees renewed pressures from latest wave of epidemic

HONG KONG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales climbed for a 11th month in December helped by continued economic recovery but the growth was at a slower pace as consumer sentiment was dampened by a COVID-19 outbreak fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant.

Retail sales in December rose 6.2% from a year earlier to HK$33.3 billion ($4.27 billion), government data showed on Monday. That compares with 7.1% increase in November.

"The latest wave of local epidemic and the tightened anti-epidemic measures have weighed on consumption sentiment and posed renewed pressures on the retail sector," a government spokesman said.

In volume terms, retail sales in December grew 3.4% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 4.3% growth in November.

For the full year of 2021, total retail sales increased 8.1% in value terms and rose 6.5% in volume. That compared to a 24.3% decline in value and 25.5% drop in volume in 2020, the first year that the pandemic hit.

Online retail sales value in December jumped 31.5% from a year earlier year compared with a revised figure of 28.2% growth in November.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on tourists from the mainland, climbed 24.0% in December versus a 14.4% surge in November, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and related products rose 12.5% in December against a revised 17.2% jump in November.

Tourist arrivals in December soared 94.1% from a year earlier to 9,448. That compares with a 59.2% increase in November. However, total visitor arrivals for 2021 plunged 97.4% year-on-year to 91,398.

The city's economy grew 4.8% year on year in the fourth quarter, and it grew 6.4% for the whole 2021. read more

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 3.9% in the October-December quarter as the labour market improved along with a sustained economic recovery.

($1 = 7.7978 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Simon Camero-Moore

