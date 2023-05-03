Hong Kong c.bank raises interest rates after Fed hike















HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 5.50%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling and monitor the course of inflation.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











