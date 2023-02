HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 3.5%-5.5% this year after shrinking 3.5% in 2022, as it leaves behind COVID-19 restrictions that had isolated the city from the rest of the world, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.

Chan gave the forecast while announcing the financial hub's 2023/24 budget in the Legislative Council.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.