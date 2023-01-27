Hong Kong home prices drop 15.6% in 2022, snap 13 years of gain
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Private home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most unaffordable territories in the world, fell 15.6% in 2022 in the first annual drop since 2008, official data showed on Friday.
Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage costs, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of the year.
December saw the seventh consecutive month of decline, the data showed, with prices down 2.0% from a month earlier to the lowest since April 2017. That compared with a revised 3.2% drop in November and a 2.6% fall in October.
For 2023, real estate consultancies expect home prices to remain soft though stabilise in the second half after an expected peak in interest rates.
