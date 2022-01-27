Hong Kong home prices rise for 13th year in a row, up 3.3% in 2021
HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices, among the most expensive in the world, rose 3.3% in 2021, the 13th consecutive annual increase, official data showed on Thursday, supported by robust demand and economic recovery.
December, however, saw the third month of declines in a row, according to the data, with prices down 0.3% as the property market consolidated after reaching a record high in September.
The drop compares with a revised 0.9% fall in November.
Property agents said buyers turned more cautious after prices hit a new peak, but they still expect prices to rise another 5% in 2022 on an improving economic environment.
However, the financial city has seen a surge of COVID-19 infections this month, which authorities are trying to contain by restricting activities in many service businesses. That in turn could slow down the economic recovery, analysts cautioned.
