Hong Kong June retail sales slip 1.2%
HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's June retail sales slipped 1.2% from a year earlier tracking a slight drop in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
Sales eased to HK$27.7 billion ($3.53 billion), having decreased a revised 1.6% in May.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 4.1% year-on-year in June, compared with a revised 4.8% decline in May.
($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)
