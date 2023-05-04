Hong Kong March retail sales jump 40.9% in fourth month of growth















HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's March sales rose 40.9% from a year earlier as consumer and visitor spending continued to improve, though the low base of comparison also contributed, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales increased to HK$33.6 billion ($4.28 billion) in a fourth consecutive month of growth. That compared with a 31.3% rise in February.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 39.4% year-on-year in March. That compared with a revised 29.7% growth in February.

($1 = 7.8481 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.