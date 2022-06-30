Hong Kong May retail sales fall 1.7%

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's May retail sales fell 1.7% from a year earlier after a sharp increase the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales eased to HK$29.1 billion ($3.71 billion), having jumped 11.7% in April. The government said that over April and May together there was a year-on-year increase of 4.7%.

($1 = 7.8451 Hong Kong dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.