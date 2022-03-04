Hong Kong retail sales rise 4.1% in Jan, sees immense pressure ahead

Summary Jan retail sales rise 4.1% y/y, slowest since July's 2.8%

Jan tourist arrivals soar 61.7% y/y vs Dec's 94.1% growth

Jan jewellery, watch sales up 7.1% y/y vs Dec's 24.1% rise

Govt sees retail sector to remain under immense pressure

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales climbed for a twelfth month in January but the government said data had yet to fully reflect the impact of the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and tighter anti-epidemic measures.

Retail sales in January rose 4.1% from a year earlier to HK$33.9 billion ($4.34 billion), official data released on Friday showed. That compares with a revised 6.1% increase in December and is the slowest since July last year with 2.8% growth.

In volume terms, retail sales in January grew 1.7% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 3.3% growth in December.

"In view of the very austere epidemic situation and the various restrictive measures in place, the retail sector will remain under immense pressure in the near term," a government spokesman said, urging the community to work in unison to support the government.

Hong Kong rolled out a vaccine passport last week that requires people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 vaccination and also tightened restrictions in a city that already has some of the most stringent rules in the world. read more

In January, online retail sales value jumped 29.8% from a year earlier year compared with a revised figure of 31.7% growth in December.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on tourists from the mainland, climbed 7.1% in January after a revised 24.1% surge in December, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and related products rose 6.6% in January against a 12.5% jump in December.

Tourist arrivals in January soared 61.7% from a year earlier to 7,064. That compares with a 94.1% increase in December.

Bars, gyms, beauty parlours and 12 other types of venues have been ordered to close, and many residents work from home. People have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, shopping malls and restaurants, a major inconvenience in a city where malls link train stations to residences and office buildings.

Hong Kong budget offered COVID relief with tax breaks, handouts and, assuming the epidemic is brought under control, the city's economy is expected recover in the second half of this year, and grow 2.0% to 3.5% for the full year after expanding 6.4% in 2021. read more

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9% in the November-January quarter, though the outlook was is overshadowed by the surge in COVID cases. read more

($1 = 7.8170 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

