Hong Kong retail sales slip 0.1% in August

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's August retail sales slid 0.1% from a year earlier amid a high base of comparison, government data showed on Friday.
Sales decreased to HK$28.6 billion ($3.64 billion), having grown 4.1% in July.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 2.9% year-on-year in August. That compared with a revised 1.1% increase in July.
($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Mark Heinrich
