Hong Kong's January-March unemployment eases to 3.1%















HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.1% in the January to March period, improving for the eleventh consecutive quarter as economic activity continued to pick up, the government said on Monday.

In the December to February period, the unemployment rate stood at 3.3%.

"The labour market should improve further alongside the continued revival of domestic economic activities and inbound tourism," the government said.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu, and Louise Heavens Editing by Louise Heavens











