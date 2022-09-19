Hong Kong's June-August unemployment eases to 4.1%, outlook improving

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 4.1% in the June-August quarter, improving for the fourth consecutive period as economic activities revived in an easing COVID situation and support from a consumption voucher scheme, the government said on Monday.

In the May-July period, the unemployment rate stood at 4.3%.

"The labour market should improve further in the near term with the extent of improvement largely depending on the performance of domestic economic activities," the government said, adding that recent tightened financial conditions may pose some constraints.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.