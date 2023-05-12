Hong Kong's Q1 GDP grows 2.7% y/y















HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, adding that inbound tourism and domestic demand would remain drivers for growth this year.

It was the first quarter of growth after four consecutive ones of contraction.

On a seasonally-adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 5.3% between January and March.

