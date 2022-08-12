Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.3% y/y

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted by 1.3% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, following a weak performance in external trade during the quarter.

It was the second straight quarter of year-on-year contractions for the Asian financial hub.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Mark Heinrich

