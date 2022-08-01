Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y

A man rides a bicycle past residential buildings, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China May 21, 2022. Picture taken May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, with weak performance in external trade during the quarter.

The outcome was worse than the 0.6% drop forecast by DBS and 0.5% decline projected by Standard Chartered. The city's economy shrank by 4.0% in the first quarter.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok Editing by David Goodman

