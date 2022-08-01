1 minute read
Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y
HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, with weak performance in external trade during the quarter.
The outcome was worse than the 0.6% drop forecast by DBS and 0.5% decline projected by Standard Chartered. The city's economy shrank by 4.0% in the first quarter.
