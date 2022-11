HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted 4.5% in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, hit by rising global interest rates and a slump in trade.

It was the third straight quarter of year-on-year contractions for the Asian financial hub.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Alex Richardson











