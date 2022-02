Hot war may get hotter through cyber battles

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Russian fight read more over Ukraine could spill over to the cyber world. The United States and its allies are poised to impose harsh sanctions for Moscow’s military maneuvers. As payback, Russia may hack American energy firms and banks, and it won’t take much to cause real damage.

The White House on Tuesday dubbed Russia’s moves read more so far an “invasion,” opening the door to economic punishment. Russian firms like VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), Sberbank (SBER.MM) and Gazprombank could be cut off from U.S. dollar transactions while oligarchs close to Putin could have their assets parked at Western firms frozen. That would set the stage for Russian retaliation.

The White House imposed similar sanctions on Iran 10 years ago, and Iranians hit back through cyber attacks. Then, the country’s hackers tapped into dozens of financial firms, including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Wells Fargo and American Express (AXP.N) from 2011 to 2013, causing websites to go down and spurring millions of dollars in lost business, according to a U.S. Justice Department indictment. Also alarming was a hack of a dam in New York, though the attackers failed to gain control of the floodgates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russia is skilled in cyber breaches. In 2018, U.S. officials accused Moscow of being behind hacks that targeted American utilities and power grids. Instead of directly attacking companies, it went after their suppliers. Smaller contractors often have less cyber defenses and can be penetrated stealthily. Hackers were also able to steal data of some 40 million Target (TGT.N) customers in 2013 by zeroing in on a heating and air conditioning company the retailer worked with.

The Colonial Pipeline hack that shut down its network last year is an example of the potential harm. It disrupted fuel supplies to the eastern United States and spurred panic buying at gas stations. The company said it paid almost $5 million to regain access to its system after the ransomware attack.

The United States government has tried to beef up its cyber capabilities, but it is hard to catch everything, and hackers only have to be lucky once. Plus if American cyber warriors start a tit-for-tat, it could escalate leaving U.S. companies caught in the crossfire. Sanctions may have an impact, but they could make a hot war even hotter.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United States was set to announce new sanctions on Russia on Feb. 22 after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist Ukrainian regions as independent states. Putin also ordered Russian forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.