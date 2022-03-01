How Europe can kick its Russian gas habit

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Conflict in Ukraine shows the folly of the continent depending on gas from Moscow. Speeding up renewable energy would help. To get to zero in a decade, however, Europe will also need other sources of gas, more nuclear power, multi-nation coordination and even consumer rationing.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Germany aims to speed up wind and solar energy projects, the country’s economy ministry said on Feb. 28, as the war in Ukraine underscored the need to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

- Berlin also announced plans to ensure the country’s gas storage facilities are full at the beginning of winter, irrespective of the interests of their operators, the ministry said.

- Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to speed the passage of the Renewable Energy Sources Act through parliament so that it can come into force by July 1. The act would see Germany suspend cuts to subsidies for new solar panels on roofs this year and increase tenders for new solar projects to 20 gigawatts by 2028, from about 5 gigawatts now, and keeping them at that level until 2035, the ministry said.

- Germany would also boost tenders for onshore wind energy projects to 10 gigawatts annually by 2027, from about 2 gigawatts now, and keep them at that level through to 2035.

- UK natural gas futures for next-month delivery were trading at 254 pence per therm as of 0950 GMT on March 1, compared to 10-year highs of 322 pence and 336 pence recorded on Feb. 24 and Dec. 22, respectively.

Column by George Hay in London and Lisa Jucca in Milan. Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

