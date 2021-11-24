HP Inc, Gap Inc, Nordstrom, Qualcomm

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy but signaled inflationary pressures, while disappointing earnings from retailers also weighed on the mood.

At 15:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.31% at 35,704.33. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.17% at 4,682.55 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.16% at 15,749.744.

BUZZ-Rises on positive safety updates from inherited disorder therapy studies

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Supply chain woes of Nordstrom, Gap hit U.S. retailers

BUZZ-Rises on positive pre-clinical data on cancer drug

BUZZ-Down after report Apple taps TSMC to make iPhone 5G modem

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results

BUZZ-Westlake Chemical to buy Hexion's epoxy business, shares rise

BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages cut PTs, Stifel downgrades

BUZZ-Biofrontera tops U.S. trading volume list as price soars

BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 results, JPM downgrade

BUZZ-Up on top shareholder's proposal to acquire remaining shares

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.