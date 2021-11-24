HP Inc, Gap Inc, Nordstrom, Qualcomm
Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy but signaled inflationary pressures, while disappointing earnings from retailers also weighed on the mood.
At 15:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.31% at 35,704.33. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.17% at 4,682.55 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.16% at 15,749.744.
BUZZ-Rises on positive safety updates from inherited disorder therapy studies
BUZZ-Supply chain woes of Nordstrom, Gap hit U.S. retailers
BUZZ-Rises on positive pre-clinical data on cancer drug
BUZZ-Down after report Apple taps TSMC to make iPhone 5G modem
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results
BUZZ-Westlake Chemical to buy Hexion's epoxy business, shares rise
BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages cut PTs, Stifel downgrades
BUZZ-Biofrontera tops U.S. trading volume list as price soars
BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 results, JPM downgrade
BUZZ-Up on top shareholder's proposal to acquire remaining shares
