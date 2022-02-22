HSBC would be unwise to fall back on the Fed

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boss Noel Quinn reckons his mega-bank will hit its 10% return target a year early if interest rates rise as markets expect. Tighter monetary policy brings its own risks, however, and Hong Kong presents fresh problems. More self-help, including on sticky expenses, would be wise.

- HSBC said on Feb. 22 that if central banks lift interest rates as market prices are implying, the resulting improvement in its lending margins would help it hit a 10% return on its tangible equity target in 2023, a year earlier than expected. The profitability figure for 2021 was 8.3%, up from 3.1% in 2020.

- The bank reported that its fourth-quarter pretax profit more than doubled, to $2.7 billion, from the same period a year earlier, thanks to lower credit impairment charges and operating expenses.

- “We carry good business momentum into 2022 in most areas and expect mid-single-digit lending growth over the year,” the bank said in a statement, adding that it expects a weaker performance in Asian wealth management in the first quarter of 2022.

