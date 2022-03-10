Hungary cenbank raises one-week deposit rate by 50 bps to 5.85%

Summary Move follows 100 bps hike in top of rate corridor

Hungarian inflation at its highest since Aug 2007

War in Ukraine exacerbating price pressures

Cenbank could miss inflation target in 2023 -analysts

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points to 5.85% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its rate tightening campaign as the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine roiled central European markets.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has now delivered a combined 155 bps worth of tightening in its main policy instrument over the past two weeks to shore up markets after the forint sunk to a record low at 400 per euro.

At 0804 GMT, the forint traded at 378.6 per euro, a touch weaker than 377.8 just before the announcement and still down some 2% for the year.

Central European markets have been under pressure since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow, shaking up global markets and driving investors into safer assets.

Regional currencies got a breather on Wednesday, helping the forint recoup some of its losses for the year.

The Czech, Polish and Hungarian currencies "recorded their best day since the start of the war and were able to recover significantly from the lows seen over the past days," Commerzbank economist Antje Praefcke said in a note.

"However, once again we urge caution. If market sentiment changes koruna, zloty and forint will be the first to see renewed losses."

Hungary, the first country in the region to publish February inflation data, reported headline annual inflation rose to 8.3% on Wednesday, its highest since August 2007 and ahead of forecasts, while core inflation also rose above 8%. read more

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the war in Ukraine has boosted inflationary pressures while threatening economic growth and the bank would reflect that in its quarterly inflation report to be published later this month.

Faced with a surge in inflation ahead of an April 3 national election, natonalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban imposed caps on basic foods, fuels and mortgages, extending limits already in place on household energy. read more

"For the time being the price caps are keeping inflation in the single digits, but scrapping them would entail a significant upside risk," said economist Janos Nagy at Erste Bank.

"Keeping the price caps in place, however, will prolong a period of high inflation. Reaching the (central bank) inflation target in 2023 is now in jeopardy."

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski

